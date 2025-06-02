Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO listing date today. Here's what GMP, analysts signal ahead of stock market debut

After three days of bidding, Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO will be making its stock market debut on Monday, June 2 on both BSE, NSE. The mainboard IPO saw a moderate response from investors across all categories.

The allotment of Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO was finalised on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO, which was open from May 26 to May 28, saw a modest response, being subscribed 2.09 times overall. The offering comprised solely a fresh issue of 11.91 crore equity shares, with a price band set between ₹223 and ₹235 per share.

The non-institutional investor category received a 56% subscription, while the retail individual investor (RII) portion was subscribed at 77%. The allocation for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed by 3.30 times. Before the public offering, the company secured ₹1,260 crore through anchor investors.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO GMP ahead of listing The shares of Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO is currently trading at a premium of - ₹1 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com. This means that the IPO is likely to witness discounted listing at a price of ₹234, which is marginally lower than the IPO price band of ₹235.

As per grey market trends, the lowest GMP of Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO is ₹-1.00, while the highest GMP is ₹15.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO listing price According to analysts, Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO is likely to see its shares debut at par with their upper price band due to positive market sentiments on Dalal Street.

“Aegis Vopak Terminals' IPO received a tepid response from Indian primary market investors as the initial public offering was offered at a higher valuation. However, due to the positive sentiments on Dalal Street, we may see Aegis Vopak Terminals shares debut at par with their upper price band,” said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

