Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Aegis Vopak Terminals, a subsidiary of Aegis Logistics Ltd, for subscription on tomorrow (Monday, May 26). Aegis Vopak Terminals manages and operates storage tank facilities throughout India. These facilities offer secure storage solutions for liquids such as petroleum, vegetable oil, lubricants, chemicals, and gases including LPG, propane, and butane.

The advantageous positioning of the company’s terminals close to key ports and essential shipping routes provides competitive benefits, such as quicker transportation through pipelines, railways, and roads, reduced delivery expenses, and enhanced delivery efficiency.

The terminalling sector is heavily influenced by the strategic placement of storage terminals. Terminals located near important shipping lines and well-connected ports obtain a competitive advantage by minimising last-mile delivery costs and ensuring quicker delivery times.

As per the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company's listed peers are Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (with a P/E of 37.48), and JSW Infrastructure Ltd (with a P/E of 49.02).

Here are the 10 key things to know about Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO: Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO date: Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO opens for subscription on Monday, May 26 and closes on Wednesday, May 28.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO price band: Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹223 to ₹235 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO lot size: Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO lot size is 63 equity shares and in multiples of 63 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO took place on Friday, May 23. The company issued 5,36,17,021 equity shares to 32 anchor investors at the upper price band of ₹235 per equity share (which includes a share premium of ₹225 per share). Notable investors in this round include American Funds Insurance, HDFC MF, Smallcap World Fund, 360 One, Motilal Oswal, SBI General Insurance, and Think India, among others.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO details: Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO is completely a fresh issue of ₹2,800 crore equity shares; there is no offer for sale (OFS) component, according to Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO objective:The firm aims to use the net proceeds from the issuance for various purposes, including the repayment or prepayment of some of its existing borrowings; financing capital expenditures for the planned acquisition of the cryogenic LPG terminal in Mangalore; and other general corporate activities.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO: ICICI Securities Limited, Bnp Paribas, Iifl Securities Ltd, Jefferies India Private Limited, and Hdfc Bank Limited are the lead managers overseeing the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) serves as the registrar for the offering.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Thursday, May 29 and the company will initiate refunds on Friday, May 30 while the shares will also be credited to the demat account of allottees on Friday. Aegis Vopak Terminals shares are likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, June 2.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO reservation: Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO GMP today: Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +17. This indicates Aegis Vopak Terminals share price were trading at a premium of ₹17 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Aegis Vopak Terminals share price was indicated at ₹252 apiece, which is 7.23% higher than the IPO price of ₹235.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.