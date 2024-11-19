Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO: Storage tank operator files draft papers with SEBI for ₹3,500 crore public issue

Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited aims to raise 3,500 crore from a fresh issue of equity shares into the Indian stock market. The company is a joint venture between the promoters, Aegis Logistics, and the Dutch tank storage firm subsidiary, Vopak India BV. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published19 Nov 2024, 09:30 PM IST
Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited filed its draft papers with SEBI on Monday, November 18.
Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited filed its draft papers with SEBI on Monday, November 18. (iStock)

Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited has submitted its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday, November 18. The company aims to raise nearly 3,500 crore through this initial public offering (IPO), which comprises solely a fresh issue of equity shares with a face value of 20 per share. 

Also Read | NTPC Green Energy IPO subscribed 33% on Day 1; Check GMP, other details

“The IPO shall comprise a fresh issue of equity shares of face value 10 each of AVTL (Equity Shares), for an amount aggregating up to 35,000 million (the Issue) and will be undertaken subject to requisite approvals and market conditions,” said the company in the exchange filing on Tuesday.

The company plans to use the money raised from the public issue to repay or prepay all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings of the company. Aegis Vopak Terminals also plans to fund its capital expenditure towards the contracted acquisition of the cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore and use the rest for general corporate purposes, according to the official filing. 

Also Read | IPO watch: 9 issues listed in 2024 trade below their prices; check full list

ICICI Securities Limited, BNP Paribas, IIFL Capital Services Limited (formerly known as IIFL Securities Limited), Jefferies India Private Limited, and HDFC Bank Limited are the bookrunners for the public issue, while LinkIntime is the registrar for the offer.

About the company

Aegis Vopak Terminals Limited is a joint venture between the promoters, Aegis Logistics, and the Dutch tank storage firm subsidiary, Vopak India BV. The company operates tank storage terminals for liquified petroleum gas (LPG) and liquid products. 

Also Read | Upcoming IPO: Saatvik Green Energy files DRHP with SEBI for ₹1,150 crore offer

According to the LinkedIn profile, the company's network of terminals is currently located in six strategic ports along India's east and west coasts. 

Aegis Logistics Ltd is listed on the domestic stock indices, and the shares closed 0.49 per cent lower after Tuesday's trading session at 839.40, compared to 843.55 at the previous market close.

The Dutch parent company Vopak's Group Chief Financial Officer told the news agency Reuters that he sees “massive potential in terms of trading at the Indian Stock Exchange,” according to a report dated October 30.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 09:30 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsIPOAegis Vopak Terminals IPO: Storage tank operator files draft papers with SEBI for ₹3,500 crore public issue

Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

122.65
03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
7.15 (6.19%)

Tata Steel share price

139.45
03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
-1.85 (-1.31%)

UPL share price

546.85
03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
10.35 (1.93%)

Bharat Electronics share price

278.70
03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
0.6 (0.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

206.70
03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
6.5 (3.25%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

753.40
03:51 PM | 19 NOV 2024
16.1 (2.18%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

659.00
03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
9.5 (1.46%)

Coforge share price

8,081.05
03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
73.05 (0.91%)
More from 52 Week High

CE Info Systems share price

1,646.50
03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
-100.3 (-5.74%)

Thermax share price

4,631.70
03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
-236.25 (-4.85%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,190.55
03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
-47.15 (-3.81%)

Adani Green Energy share price

1,411.75
03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
-45.25 (-3.11%)
More from Top Losers

Mtar Technologies share price

1,746.65
03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
132.45 (8.21%)

V-Guard Industries share price

426.95
03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
30.6 (7.72%)

Apar Industries share price

9,483.80
03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
668.1 (7.58%)

Craftsman Automation share price

4,978.00
03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
321.25 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,335.00680.00
    Chennai
    76,341.00680.00
    Delhi
    76,493.00680.00
    Kolkata
    76,345.00680.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.