Aegis Vopak Terminals mobilises ₹1,260 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO: Aegis Vopak Terminals, a subsidiary of Aegis Logistics Ltd, has raised ₹1,260 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) that opens for public subscription next week.

Aegis Vopak Terminals has allotted 5,36,17,021 equity shares to 32 funds at the upper price band of ₹235 per equity share. This aggregates the transaction size to ₹1,260 crore.

American Funds insurance, HDFC Mutual Fund, Smallcap World Fund, 360 one, Motilal Oswal, SBI General Insurance and Think India, are some of the anchor investors of Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO, according to a circular uploaded on BSE’s website on Friday.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO Details Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO will open for subscription on Monday, May 26, and will close on Wednesday, May 28. The IPO allotment date will likely be May 29, and the IPO listing date is expected to be June 2. The company’s shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO price band is set at ₹223 to ₹235 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹2,800 crore from the book-building issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 11.91 crore equity shares.

The company is valued at around ₹26,000 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The company plans to utilise the fresh issue proceeds worth ₹2,016 crore for payment of debt, ₹671.30 crore to fund capital expenditure for the acquisition of a cryogenic LPG terminal at Mangalore and the remaining amount will be allocated for general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities, BNP Paribas, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India and HDFC Bank are the book running lead managers to the Aegis Vopak Terminals IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) is the IPO registrar.

Aegis Vopak Terminals owns and operates storage tank terminals across India. These terminals provide secure storage facilities for liquids like petroleum, vegetable oil, lubricants, chemicals, and gases such as LPG, propane, and butane.