Aelea Commodities IPO, valued at ₹ 51 crore, closed with overwhelming demand. The company plans to use the net proceeds for setting up a new manufacturing unit, purchasing machinery, and for general corporate purposes. Allotment status can be checked online.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aelea Commodities garnered significant interest and robust subscription. With the bidding period now concluded, investors eagerly wait for the IPO allotment, expected to be finalised today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Aelea IPO, valued at ₹51 crore, opened for subscription on July 12 and closed on July 16, with a price band set between ₹91 and ₹95 per share.

Investors can check the Aelea IPO allotment status online through the official portal of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Limited. The company is expected to finalise the basis of allotment soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company will credit the equity shares on July 19 into the demat accounts of investors who have received the allotment, while those whose applications have been rejected will get the refunds on the same day.

Investors can check status online by following a few easy steps mentioned below.

Log on to Aelea Commodities IPO allotment page – Maashitla.com

Select IPO Name ‘Aelea Commodities‘ from the drop-down menu bar

Select Option from PAN Number, Application Number, or DP ID

As per selection, add PAN Number, Application Number, or Demat Account Number

Click on the ‘Search’ Button You will be able to see your Aelea Commodities IPO allotment status on the screen (mobile/desktop). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

About the IPO The issue was entirely a fresh issue of 53.69 lakh shares. The minimum lot size for an application was 1,200 Shares. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors was ₹1.14 lakh.

The Aelea Commodities IPO closed with overwhelming demand, with the SME issue being subscribed 195.83 times.

The IPO received bids for 69.93 crore shares against the 35.71 lakh shares on offer. Specifically, the subscription breakdown was notable across different segments: the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment saw a subscription of 104.22 times, the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category experienced 389.87 times, and the retail category was booked 164.95 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The agricultural products trader proposes to use the net issue proceeds for setting up a new manufacturing unit and installing plant and machinery thereon, purchasing plant and machinery at an existing manufacturing unit and for general corporate purposes.

Ekadrisht Capital Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Aelea Commodities IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the IPO registrar. Hozefa S Jawadwala, Satyanarayan Patro, Ashok Patel, Firoz Gulamhusein Hathiyari, Rashida Hozefa Jawadwala, Sonali Malla, Sumita A Patel, and Farida Firoz Hathiyari are the promoters of Aelea Commodities.

Aelea Commodities is engaged in the trading of agricultural products, mainly in processing and trading cashews. The company also trades other commodities such as sugar, soybean, rice, pulses, and wheat flour. The processing unit is situated in Surat, Gujarat and another processing unit is coming up in Surat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}