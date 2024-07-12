Aelea Commodities IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Aelea Commodities Ltd was subscribed over five times on the first day of its issue, according to stock exchange data. The SME IPO of the agri commodities trader and producer opened for subscription on Friday, July 12, 2024 and will close on July 16, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aelea Commodities offers a total of 5,368,800 shares. The Gujarat-based company had reserved 1,785,600 equity shares or 33.26 per cent to retail investors, 765,600 shares or 14.26 per cent for the non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 1,020,000 shares or 19 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) in the issue. 1,528,800 equity shares or 28.48 per cent are also set aside for anchor investors.

