Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Aelea Commodities IPO: SME IPO subscribed five times on first day of issue; Check latest GMP

Nikita Prasad

  • Aelea Commodities IPO: The SME IPO was subscribed over five times on the first day of bidding, with the retail portion booked the highest among all groups

Aelea Commodities IPO was subscribed over five times on the first day of issue (Image credit: https://www.aeleacommodities.com/)

Aelea Commodities IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Aelea Commodities Ltd was subscribed over five times on the first day of its issue, according to stock exchange data. The SME IPO of the agri commodities trader and producer opened for subscription on Friday, July 12, 2024 and will close on July 16, 2024.

Aelea Commodities offers a total of 5,368,800 shares. The Gujarat-based company had reserved 1,785,600 equity shares or 33.26 per cent to retail investors, 765,600 shares or 14.26 per cent for the non-institutional investors (NIIs), and 1,020,000 shares or 19 per cent for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) in the issue. 1,528,800 equity shares or 28.48 per cent are also set aside for anchor investors.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
