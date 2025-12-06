Aequs IPO allotment likely on Monday: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Aequs IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aequs, a contract manufacturing company specialising in consumer durable goods and aerospace components, witnessed strong investor demand, and the focus now shifts to the Aequs IPO allotment date, expected on Monday, December 8, 2025.

The IPO was open for subscription from December 3 to December 5. The basis of allotment is anticipated to be finalised on Monday, December 8, with successful applicants set to receive their shares on Tuesday, December 9. Refunds for those who do not secure an allotment will also be initiated on the same day.

Aequs is set to list on both the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, December 10.

Investors can check the Aequs IPO allotment status online through the NSE and BSE websites, as well as via the portal of the IPO registrar, Kfin Technologies, which is managing the allotment.

Aequs IPO Allotment Status Check BSE and NSE Step 1] Visit BSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.bseindia.com/static/investors/application_statuschecksystem.aspx

For NSE, visit allotment page: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ on BSE and 'Equity & SME IPO bid details' on NSE

Step 3] Choose ‘Aequs’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Aequs IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Aequs IPO Allotment Status Check Kfin Technologies

Step 1] Visit the web portal of the registrar here - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Step 2] Select ‘Aequs’ in the Select Company dropbox

Step 3] Choose among - Application Number/Client ID No, account no, or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Fill the captcha and hit on ‘Search’

Your Aequs IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Aequs IPO GMP Today Investor sentiment toward the IPO remained strong, with the Aequs grey market premium (GMP) at ₹43 on December 6. This implied a likely listing price of ₹167, reflecting a 34.68% premium over the IPO’s upper-end price of ₹124.

The grey market premium represents the additional amount investors are willing to pay above the issue price.

Aequs IPO subscription status The IPO closed with an exceptional overall subscription of 104.30x on Day 3. Among the categories, the retail portion was subscribed 81.03x, the NII segment received 83.61x bids, and the QIB category saw a strong 122.93x subscription.

In all, the company received 427.19 crore bids against 4.09 crore shares on offer.

Subscription momentum strengthened through the week, after coming in at 0.68x on Day 1 and 0.75x on Day 2.

Aequs IPO: Key Details Aequs IPO is a book-built issue of ₹921.81 crore. The issue comprises a fresh issue of 5.40 crore shares aggregating to ₹670.00 crore and an offer for sale of 2.03 crore shares aggregating to ₹251.81 crore.

The Aequs IPO price band is set at ₹118 to ₹124 per share. The lot size for an application is 120 shares. The minimum investment required for a retail investor is ₹14,880 (120 shares at the upper price).

The capital raised from the fresh issue will be used for repayment of borrowings taken by the company and its two subsidiaries—AeroStructures Manufacturing India and Aequs Consumer Products—purchase of machinery and equipment for both the company and AeroStructures, and to support future growth through potential acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

The lead managers for the Aequs IPO are JM Financial Limited, IIFL Capital Services Limited, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, while KFin Technologies Limited is serving as the registrar.