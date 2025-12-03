Aequs IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens; GMP, subscription status, price band, review. Should you apply?

Live Updates

  • Aequs IPO Day 1 LIVE: Aequs IPO price band is set at 118 to 124 per share. The company plans to raise 921.81 crore from the book-building issue which comprises a mix of fresh issue of 5.40 crore shares worth 670 crore, and an OFS of 2.03 crore shares worth 251.81 crore.

Ankit Gohel
Updated3 Dec 2025, 10:24:04 AM IST
Aequs IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aequs Ltd opened for subscription today, 3 December 2025, with an aim to raise nearly 922 crore from primary market. Aequs Ltd is the only precision component manufacturer in India operating within a single Special Economic Zone to offer fully vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities in the aerospace segment.

Aequs IPO opened on Wednesday, December 3, and will close on Friday, December 5. The IPO allotment date is likely December 8, and the IPO listing date is December 10. Aequs shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company plans to raise 921.81 crore from the book-building issue which comprises a mix of fresh issue of 5.40 crore equity shares worth 670 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 2.03 crore shares amounting to 251.81 crore. Aequs IPO price band is set at 118 to 124 per share. The IPO lot size is 120 shares.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Aequs IPO registrar.

Aequs IPO GMP Today

Aequs shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP) today. Aequs IPO GMP today has risen to 46.5 per share, market experts said. This indicates that in the grey market, Aequs shares are trading higher by 46.5 apiece than their issue price.

Aequs IPO GMP today signals that the stock is trading at 170.5 apiece in the grey market, a premium of 37.5% to the issue price of 124 per share.

3 Dec 2025, 10:24:04 AM IST

3 Dec 2025, 10:04:45 AM IST

3 Dec 2025, 10:03:07 AM IST

