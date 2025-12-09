Aequs IPO: Does the GMP signals strong listing for the issue tomorrow?

Aequs IPO: With the allotment for the Aequs IPO now completed, investors are turning their attention to the company’s market debut scheduled for tomorrow, December 10. The shares are set to list simultaneously on the BSE and NSE.

The IPO remained open for subscription from December 3 to December 5. The basis of allotment was finalised on Monday, December 8, and successful bidders are slated to receive their shares today, December 9. Refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment will also be processed today.

Aequs IPO GMP Today Investor sentiment has stayed buoyant ahead of the listing. As of December 9, the Aequs grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹34, although slightly lower than the ₹37 seen in the previous session.

Based on the current GMP, the stock is estimated to list around ₹158, indicating a 27.84% premium over the upper IPO price of ₹124.

The GMP reflects the additional amount market participants are willing to pay above the official issue price.

Aequs IPO Subscription Status The Aequs IPO closed with exceptionally strong demand, recording an overall subscription of 104.30 times on the final day.

The retail category saw bids 81.03 times its quota. The NII segment recorded 83.61 times subscription. The QIB portion witnessed robust interest, coming in at 122.93 times.

In total, Aequs received 427.19 crore bids against 4.09 crore shares available in the issue.

Subscription interest accelerated significantly over the week, following a modest start of 0.68 times on Day 1 and 0.75 times on Day 2.

Aequs IPO: Key Details The Aequs IPO is a book-built issue worth ₹921.81 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 5.40 crore shares totalling ₹670.00 crore and an offer for sale of 2.03 crore shares amounting to ₹251.81 crore.

The price band has been fixed at ₹118– ₹124 per share. Applications required a lot size of 120 shares, translating into a minimum retail investment of ₹14,880 at the upper price limit.

Proceeds from the fresh issue will be directed toward repayment of borrowings taken by the company and its subsidiaries—AeroStructures Manufacturing India and Aequs Consumer Products—as well as purchase of machinery and equipment for both Aequs and AeroStructures. Additionally, funds will support potential acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital are acting as book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is handling registrar responsibilities.

Also Read | Vidya Wires IPO allotment finalised: Check GMP and status online