Live Updates

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 5.19x so far; GMP hints 37% listing pop; check review, issue details. Apply or not?

  • Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: Aequs IPO commenced on December 3, and will conclude on December 5, Friday. The company aims to raise 921.81 cr from the book-building issue, which is a mix of fresh issue of 5.40 crore shares worth 670 cr, and an OFS of 2.03 cr shares amounting to 251.81 cr.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated4 Dec 2025, 10:59:17 AM IST
Aequs IPO commenced on December 3, Wednesday, and will conclude on December 5, Friday.
Aequs IPO commenced on December 3, Wednesday, and will conclude on December 5, Friday. ((AI-generated image))

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aequs Ltd, a contract manufacturing company focused on consumer durable goods and aerospace components, was quickly oversubscribed within hours of the bidding opening on Wednesday, ending the day with a subscription rate of 3.42 times.

Aequs IPO GMP today is 45.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Aequs is indicated at 169.5 apiece, which is 36.69% higher than the IPO price of 124.

This initial share offering is set to close on December 5. Aequs IPO price band has been set at 118-124 per share, giving the company a valuation exceeding 8,300 crore.

The Aequs IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares amounting to 670 crore, in addition to an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.03 crore shares valued at 252 crore by its promoters and existing investors, bringing the total issue size to 922 crore.

While Aequs mainly functions within the aerospace sector, it has broadened its offerings over time to include consumer electronics, plastics, and consumer durables.

The company enjoys backing from notable investors, including Amicus Capital, Amansa Capital, Steadview Capital, Catamaran — the family office of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy — and Sparta Group.

(Stay tuned for more updates)

Follow updates here:
4 Dec 2025, 10:59:17 AM IST

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: Sector Outlook

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: India’s precision engineering components industry is expanding rapidly, supported by Make in India, PLI schemes, China+1 shifts, and strong OEM outsourcing demand; the sector is projected to grow from 2,992.9bn in 2024 to 4,946.9bn by 2030 at an 8.74% CAGR, driven by rising adoption of advanced materials and Industry 4.0 technologies.

4 Dec 2025, 10:38:11 AM IST

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: Check out the firm's product portfolio

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: They offer a diversified product range across the Aerospace and Consumer segments, with over 5,000 products spanning engine systems, landing systems, cargo and interiors, structures, assemblies and turning in aerospace; and consumer electronics, plastics and consumer durables in the consumer segment.

4 Dec 2025, 10:28:19 AM IST

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: Key Strategies of the firm

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: Check out the following key strategies

  1. Continue to increase wallet share with their existing customers in the Aerospace Segment by moving up the manufacturing value chain and diversify the customer base in the Aerospace Segment
  2. Grow their portfolio of consumer products
  3. Improve their margins through higher value manufacturing and measures for operational efficiencies
  4. Leverage their existing capabilities to increase their market share in capability and sector adjacencies
4 Dec 2025, 10:11:57 AM IST

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: IPO review

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: As per Anand Rathi Research, at the highest price point, the company is assessed at 8.9x FY25 price-to-sales, indicating a post-issue market capitalization of 83,161 million and an EV/EBITDA of 122.9x. It seeks to enhance wallet share with current aerospace clients by advancing along the value chain while also expanding its customer network within the Aerospace Segment. Furthermore, it intends to grow its consumer electronics range by utilizing its advanced aerospace capabilities to scale up production, broaden its customer base, and increase wallet share.

"The consumer business adds significant upside though smooth execution is required which will help them achieve profitability in future. Considering these factors, the IPO appears fully valued and is rated “Subscribe – Long Term,” said the brokerage.

4 Dec 2025, 09:52:36 AM IST

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: Key clients

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: The primary clients include Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Collins Aerospace, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., Safran, GKN Aerospace, Mubea Aerostructures, Honeywell, Eaton, and Sabca in the aerospace industry, as well as Hasbro, Spinmaster, Wonderchef, and Tramontina in the consumer products sector.

4 Dec 2025, 09:41:20 AM IST

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: IPO Details

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering includes a new share issuance amounting to 670 crore, as well as a sale of 2.03 crore shares valued at 252 crore by promoters and current investors, which brings the total size of the issue to 922 crore.

4 Dec 2025, 09:38:15 AM IST

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: IPO subscription so far

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: The company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) of 922 crore attracted bids for 14,37,14,640 shares compared to 4,20,26,913 shares available, resulting in a subscription of 3.42 times, according to BSE data.

Breaking down the investor categories, the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment saw a subscription rate of 11.46 times, while non-institutional investors achieved a subscription of 3.40 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed at 66%.

4 Dec 2025, 09:34:36 AM IST

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: Here's what GMP hints on the second bidding day

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: Aequs IPO GMP today is 45.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Aequs is indicated at 169.5 apiece, which is 36.69% higher than the IPO price of 124.

According to the grey market activities over the past eight sessions, today’s IPO GMP is on an upward trend and is anticipated to have a strong listing. Experts report that the lowest GMP stands at 18.00, whereas the highest GMP reaches 46.50.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

IPOIPOsIPO SubscriptionIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOAequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 5.19x so far; GMP hints 37% listing pop; check review, issue details. Apply or not?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.