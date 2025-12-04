Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: Issue booked 5.19x so far; GMP hints 37% listing pop; check review, issue details. Apply or not?

Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aequs Ltd, a contract manufacturing company focused on consumer durable goods and aerospace components, was quickly oversubscribed within hours of the bidding opening on Wednesday, ending the day with a subscription rate of 3.42 times.
Aequs IPO GMP today is ₹45.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Aequs is indicated at ₹169.5 apiece, which is 36.69% higher than the IPO price of ₹124.
This initial share offering is set to close on December 5. Aequs IPO price band has been set at ₹118-124 per share, giving the company a valuation exceeding ₹8,300 crore.
The Aequs IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares amounting to ₹670 crore, in addition to an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.03 crore shares valued at ₹252 crore by its promoters and existing investors, bringing the total issue size to ₹922 crore.
While Aequs mainly functions within the aerospace sector, it has broadened its offerings over time to include consumer electronics, plastics, and consumer durables.
The company enjoys backing from notable investors, including Amicus Capital, Amansa Capital, Steadview Capital, Catamaran — the family office of Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy — and Sparta Group.
(Stay tuned for more updates)
Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: India’s precision engineering components industry is expanding rapidly, supported by Make in India, PLI schemes, China+1 shifts, and strong OEM outsourcing demand; the sector is projected to grow from ₹2,992.9bn in 2024 to ₹4,946.9bn by 2030 at an 8.74% CAGR, driven by rising adoption of advanced materials and Industry 4.0 technologies.
Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: They offer a diversified product range across the Aerospace and Consumer segments, with over 5,000 products spanning engine systems, landing systems, cargo and interiors, structures, assemblies and turning in aerospace; and consumer electronics, plastics and consumer durables in the consumer segment.
Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: Check out the following key strategies
Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: As per Anand Rathi Research, at the highest price point, the company is assessed at 8.9x FY25 price-to-sales, indicating a post-issue market capitalization of ₹83,161 million and an EV/EBITDA of 122.9x. It seeks to enhance wallet share with current aerospace clients by advancing along the value chain while also expanding its customer network within the Aerospace Segment. Furthermore, it intends to grow its consumer electronics range by utilizing its advanced aerospace capabilities to scale up production, broaden its customer base, and increase wallet share.
"The consumer business adds significant upside though smooth execution is required which will help them achieve profitability in future. Considering these factors, the IPO appears fully valued and is rated “Subscribe – Long Term,” said the brokerage.
Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: The primary clients include Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Collins Aerospace, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., Safran, GKN Aerospace, Mubea Aerostructures, Honeywell, Eaton, and Sabca in the aerospace industry, as well as Hasbro, Spinmaster, Wonderchef, and Tramontina in the consumer products sector.
Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering includes a new share issuance amounting to ₹670 crore, as well as a sale of 2.03 crore shares valued at ₹252 crore by promoters and current investors, which brings the total size of the issue to ₹922 crore.
Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: The company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) of ₹922 crore attracted bids for 14,37,14,640 shares compared to 4,20,26,913 shares available, resulting in a subscription of 3.42 times, according to BSE data.
Breaking down the investor categories, the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment saw a subscription rate of 11.46 times, while non-institutional investors achieved a subscription of 3.40 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed at 66%.
Aequs IPO Day 2 LIVE: Aequs IPO GMP today is ₹45.5. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Aequs is indicated at ₹169.5 apiece, which is 36.69% higher than the IPO price of ₹124.
According to the grey market activities over the past eight sessions, today’s IPO GMP is on an upward trend and is anticipated to have a strong listing. Experts report that the lowest GMP stands at ₹18.00, whereas the highest GMP reaches ₹46.50.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.