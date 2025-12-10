Aequs IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in stock market today

Aequs IPO Listing: Aequs shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today after its initial public offering (IPO) received robust demand. Aequs IPO listing date is today, 10 December 2025.

The mainboard IPO was open for subscription from December 3 to 5, and the IPO allotment date was December 8. Aequs IPO listing date is today, December 10, and the equity shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, December 10, 2025, the equity shares of Aequs Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Aequs IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) indicate a strong debut. Analysts also expect listing at a premium.

Here’s what Aequs IPO GMP today ahead of listing signals:

Aequs IPO GMP Today Aequs shares are commanding a robust premium in the grey market. According to websites tracking the grey market, Aequs IPO GMP today is ₹31 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Aequs shares are trading higher by ₹31 apiece than their issue price.

Aequs IPO Listing Price Aequs IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price would be ₹155 per share, which is at a premium of 25% to the IPO price of ₹124 per share.

Analysts also expect Aequs shares to list with a strong premium in the Indian stock market today.

“We expect Aequs Ltd to list in the ₹154 – ₹160 range, translating into a 24% – 39% premium over the issue price, supported by strong subscription traction and investor interest in one of India’s most advanced, fully integrated aerospace precision-manufacturing platforms,” said Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd.

At the upper end of the price band ( ₹124), the IPO values Aequs at a market cap of approximately ₹8,316 crore. On FY2026 annualised earnings, the company is asking for a price-to-book multiple of 5.7x, which appears reasonable compared with listed peers trading at an average of ~10x, he added.

Aequs IPO Key Details The public issue opened for subscription on Wednesday, December 3, and closed on Friday, December 5. The IPO allotment date was Monday, December 8, and Aequs IPO listing date is Wednesday, December 10. Aequs shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹921.81 crore from the book-building issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 5.40 crore equity shares worth ₹670 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.03 crore shares amounting to ₹251.81 crore. Aequs IPO price band was ₹118 to ₹124 per share.

Aequs IPO has been subscribed by a robust 101.63 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was booked 78.05 times in the Retail individual investors category, and 80.62 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category was subscribed 120.92 times.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the Aequs IPO registrar.