Aequs IPO opens next week: GMP, price, issue size, other details to know about upcoming IPO

Aequs IPO: The public offer of Aequs is set to open next week. The Aequs IPO, a book building issue worth ₹921.81 crore has attracted investor interest. Aequs is a contract manufacturing firm specialising in consumer durable goods and aerospace parts. Incorporated in 2000, the company offers fully vertically integrated manufacturing capabilities in the Aerospace Segment. Till September 30, 2025, Aequs produced over 5,000 products within the aerospace segment under a variety of manufacturing and assembly programs established with its aerospace customers, it said in its red herring prospectus.

As of March 31, 2025, the company had one of the largest portfolios of aerospace products in India, as per the RHP ahead of the Aequs IPO.

Aequs IPO opens next week: GMP, price band, 10 things to know 1. Aequs IPO GMP today: The latest Aequs IPO GMP today was coming in at ₹43 per equity share. This means that the estimated listing price of Aequs shares, taking into consideration the upper end of the price band, is indicated at ₹167 apiece. This is a premium of 34.68% above the Aequs IPO price.

2. Aequs IPO date: The Aequs IPO will open for investors on Wednesday, December 3. The bidding process for the initial share sale will close on Friday, December 5.

3. Aequs IPO price band: Aequs IPO price band has been fixed by the company at ₹118 to ₹124 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each. There is an employee discount of ₹11 for each share.

4. Aequs IPO lot size: Aequs IPO lot size is 120 equity shares and in multiples of 120 equity shares thereafter. Retail investors need to buy a minimum of one lot, taking their minimum investment to ₹14,880.

5. Aequs IPO Anchor investors: The anchor investing portion of the offer will be opened a day before the Aequs IPO on December 4, Tuesday.

6. Aequs IPO details: The Aequs IPO is a combination of fresh issue of 5.40 crore shares amounting to ₹670.00 crore and offer for sale of 2.03 crore shares aggregating to ₹251.81 crore. The total size of the Aequs IPO is ₹921.81 crore.

7. Aequs IPO objectives: The proceeds from the fresh issue of the Aequs IPO will be used for the repayment and/ or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings and prepayment penalties by the company and its subsidiaries. It will also be used for capital expenditure to purchase machinery and equipment and funding inorganic growth through acquisitions and other ways.

8. Aequs IPO listing date and allotment details: The share allotment of the Aequs IPO will be done on Monday, December 8. Successful bidders will get their credit of shares to demat accounts on December 9, while refunds to unsuccessful bidders will be issued on the same day. Shares of Aequs Limited are likely to list on NSE and BSE on December 10.

9. Lead Manager and Registrar of Aequs IPO: The registrar for Aequs IPO is Kfin Technologies Ltd., while JM Financial is the book-running lead manager of the issue.

10. Aequs IPO reservation: Aequs IPO has reserved not less than 75% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not more than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not more than 10% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.