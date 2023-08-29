Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment date today. Latest GMP, how to check allotment status2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 06:45 AM IST
Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹72 in grey market today, say market observers
Aeroflex Industries IPO: After robust response by investors in all categories, both market observers and investors are eagerly waiting for the Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 29th August 2023 i.e. today. As finalisation of share allocation can be announced any time today, those who have applied for the book build issue are advised to check Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of the registrar of this public issue. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the Aeroflex Industries IPO.
