Aeroflex Industries IPO: After robust response by investors in all categories, both market observers and investors are eagerly waiting for the Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment date, which is most likely on 29th August 2023 i.e. today. As finalisation of share allocation can be announced any time today, those who have applied for the book build issue are advised to check Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website or at the website of the registrar of this public issue. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the Aeroflex Industries IPO.

Meanwhile, after trend reversal on Dalal Street during last hour trade on Monday, grey market has gone bullish on Aeroflex Industries IPO. According to market observers, shares of Aeroflex Industries Limited are available at a premium of ₹72 in grey market today.

Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment links

As mentioned above, a bidder can check one's Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at Link Intime website. However, for convenience, they can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html.

Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status check BSE

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Aeroflex Industries IPO;

3] Enter Aeroflex Industries IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status check Link Intime

One can check Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status by using PAN card also. But, for that, they will have to login at Link Intime website and follow the below mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Aeroflex Industries IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today

As mentioned above, shares of Aeroflex Industries Limited are available at a premium of ₹72 in unlisted stock market today, which means Aeroflex Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹72, which is ₹2 higher from its Monday GMP of ₹70. This means grey market is expecting that Aeroflex Industries IPO listing price would be around ₹180 ( ₹108 + ₹72), which is around 67 per cent higher from Aeroflex Industries IPO price band of ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share.

Aeroflex Industries IPO details

Aeroflex Industries IPO listing date is most likely on 31st August 2023.