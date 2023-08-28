Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment date: Aeroflex Industries IPO share allotment is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, August 29. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status in the registrar's portal, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The initiation of the refund process will start on Wednesday, August 30, for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Thursday, August 31.

Aeroflex Industries IPO listing date has been fixed for Thursday, August 31 on NSE and BSE. If you applied for the shares, here's how you can check allotment status of Aeroflex IPO.

If you have applied for the Aeroflex Industries IPO, you can check your Aeroflex IPO allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Aeroflex IPO allotment status of your application on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 1

Visit the above link which will take you to Aeroflex Industries IPO's registrar's website i.e Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed.

Step 3

Pick one of all three options to check the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA and non-ASBA under application type.

Step 5

Include the information for the mode you choose in Step 2.

Step 6

Click submit after filling out the captcha.

How to check Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE's official website- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under 'Issue Type', select 'Equity'.

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number.

Step 5

Click 'I am not a Robot' to confirm your identity, then click the 'Submit' button.

How to check Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status on NSE

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today

Aeroflex Industries Limited IPO GMP today: Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +70, similar to previous two sessions. This indicates Aeroflex Industries IPO share price were trading at a premium of ₹70 in the grey market on Monday, according to topsharebrokers.com.

Considering the upper end of the Aeroflex Industries IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Aeroflex Industries IPO share price is ₹178 apiece, which is 64.81% higher than the IPO price.

According to topsharebrokers.com, today's IPO GMP trend indicates upside and expects a strong listing. The lowest GMP is recorded at ₹17 while the highest GMP is ₹72.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Aeroflex Industries IPO details

Ashish Kacholia backed Aeroflex Industries Limited IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 22 and closed on Thursday, August 24. The company fixed the price band at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.

Aeroflex Industries IPO comprises of fresh issue of equity shares up to the value of ₹162 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.75 crore equity shares by the promoters selling shareholders and promoter group make up the offer, which has a face value of ₹2 per equity share.

According to the DRHP, the fresh issue's proceeds will be used to pay up debt, meet working capital needs, and set aside a portion for general corporate uses and acquisitions for inorganic development.

Pantomath Capital Advisors Private Ltd is the sole BRLM for the offer, and Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar.

