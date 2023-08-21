Aeroflex Industries IPO: Ashish Kacholia-backed IPO mobilises ₹103 crore from anchor investors ahead of subscription2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Aeroflex Industries initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Tuesday, August 22 and close on Thursday, August 24.
Aeroflex Industries IPO: Aeroflex Industries said in a statement on August 21 that it has raised ₹103.68 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its IPO subscription opening for bidding. Aeroflex Industries initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on Tuesday, August 22 and close on Thursday, August 24. The company has fixed the price band at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer.
