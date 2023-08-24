Aeroflex Industries IPO: Ashish Kacholia-backed issue subscribed 97.05 times on day 3; check details1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 05:03 PM IST
Aeroflex Industries IPO again received overwhelming response from non-institutional investors (NIIS) and retail investors on the third day.
Aeroflex Industries IPO subscription status: Ashish Kacholia backed Aeroflex Industries Limited IPO was subscribed 97.05 times on the third and final day of its issue. Aeroflex Industries IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 22 and closes on Thursday, August 24.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started