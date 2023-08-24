Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Aeroflex Industries IPO: Ashish Kacholia-backed issue subscribed 97.05 times on day 3; check details

Aeroflex Industries IPO: Ashish Kacholia-backed issue subscribed 97.05 times on day 3; check details

1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 05:03 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • Aeroflex Industries IPO again received overwhelming response from non-institutional investors (NIIS) and retail investors on the third day.

Aeroflex Industries IPO price: The company has fixed price band of the public offer at 102 to 108 per equity share.

Aeroflex Industries IPO subscription status: Ashish Kacholia backed Aeroflex Industries Limited IPO was subscribed 97.05 times on the third and final day of its issue. Aeroflex Industries IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 22 and closes on Thursday, August 24.

Aeroflex Industries IPO again received overwhelming response from non-institutional investors (NIIS) and retail investors on the third day. Qualified institutional buyers also responded positively to the issue on the second day. All three categories were oversubscribed today.

Aeroflex IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 34.31 times, NII portion was subscribed 126.09 times, and QIBs portion was subscribed 194.73 times.

Aeroflex Industries IPO details

Aeroflex Industries IPO price band has been fixed at 102 to 108 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer. Bids can be made for a minimum of 130 equity shares and in multiples of 130 equity shares thereafter.

Aeroflex Industries IPO comprises of fresh issue of equity shares up to the value of 162 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.75 crore equity shares by the promoters selling shareholders and promoter group make up the offer, which has a face value of 2 per equity share.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 05:03 PM IST
