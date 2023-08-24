Aeroflex Industries IPO subscription status: Ashish Kacholia backed Aeroflex Industries Limited IPO was subscribed 97.05 times on the third and final day of its issue. Aeroflex Industries IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, August 22 and closes on Thursday, August 24. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aeroflex Industries IPO again received overwhelming response from non-institutional investors (NIIS) and retail investors on the third day. Qualified institutional buyers also responded positively to the issue on the second day. All three categories were oversubscribed today.

Aeroflex IPO's retail investors portion was subscribed 34.31 times, NII portion was subscribed 126.09 times, and QIBs portion was subscribed 194.73 times.

Aeroflex Industries IPO details Aeroflex Industries IPO price band has been fixed at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share for the proposed initial public offer. Bids can be made for a minimum of 130 equity shares and in multiples of 130 equity shares thereafter.

Aeroflex Industries IPO comprises of fresh issue of equity shares up to the value of ₹162 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.75 crore equity shares by the promoters selling shareholders and promoter group make up the offer, which has a face value of ₹2 per equity share.

