Aeroflex Industries IPO Day 1: Ashish Kacholia-backed issue subscribed 2.88 times so far; retail portion booked 3.37x2 min read 22 Aug 2023, 01:16 PM IST
The retail portion of Aeroflex Industries IPO has been subscribed 3.37 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion has received 4.29 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) quota has been booked 1.04 times so far.
Aeroflex Industries IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ashish Kacholia-backed company Aeroflex Industries Ltd opened for public subscription today, August 22. The public issue, which will remain open for bidding till August 24, has received stellar response from investors as the issue got fully subscribed within hours of opening.
