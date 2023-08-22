Aeroflex Industries IPO Subscription Status: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ashish Kacholia-backed company Aeroflex Industries Ltd opened for public subscription today, August 22. The public issue, which will remain open for bidding till August 24, has received stellar response from investors as the issue got fully subscribed within hours of opening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aeroflex Industries IPO has been subscribed 2.88 times so far on day 1 as the issue received bids for 6.69 crore equity share as compared to 3.25 crore shares on the offer, till 1:00 pm.

The retail portion has been subscribed 3.37 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion has received 4.29 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers' (QIB) quota has been booked 1.04 times so far, as per data available on the exchanges.

Aeroflex Industries IPO Details Aeroflex Industries is a subsidiary of Sat Industries Ltd, a listed entity on Dalal Street. Ace investors Ashish Kacholia and Jagdish Master have picked up stake in Aeroflex Industries.

Aeroflex Industries IPO price band has been fixed at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share and the company aims to raise ₹351 crore from the public offer.

The issue has opened today and it will remain open till 24th August 2023.

Aeroflex Industries IPO comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth ₹162 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.75 crore shares by promoter entity Sat Industries.

The company has already raised ₹76.14 crore in a pre-IPO placement by selling 86.9 lakh equity shares to institutional investors.

Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹68 per share, as per topsharebrokers.com. According to market observers, Aeroflex Industries shares are trading at a premium of ₹68 in the grey market today.Aeroflex Industries IPO Review

At CMP, Aeroflex Industries is valued at a PE multiple of 46.3x based on its FY23 earnings at the upper price band on post-issue capital.

"The company don't have any listed peer in India. The company has a unique business model in the Flexible Flow solution area. With decent return ratios and margins, the risk reward ratio for long term investors looks favourable," said SBI Securities.

It advised investors can subscribe to the IPO for a long-term investment perspective.

