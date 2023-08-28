Aeroflex Industries IPO: GMP, how to check status on allotment date1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today is ₹70 per equity share, say market observers
Aeroflex Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries Limited got subscribed over 97 times in three days of bidding from 22nd to 24th August 2023. The book build issue was offered at a price band of ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share and it received rave response from investors in all categories. Meanwhile, grey market sentiment has remained steady in regard to Aeroflex Industries IPO.
