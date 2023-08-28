comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 28 2023 09:41:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.8 0.77%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.2 -0.04%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,778.65 -0.08%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.6 0.06%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,569.05 0.45%
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Aeroflex Industries IPO: GMP, how to check status on allotment date
Back

Aeroflex Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries Limited got subscribed over 97 times in three days of bidding from 22nd to 24th August 2023. The book build issue was offered at a price band of 102 to 108 per equity share and it received rave response from investors in all categories. Meanwhile, grey market sentiment has remained steady in regard to Aeroflex Industries IPO.

Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today

According to market observers, shares of Aeroflex Industries Limited are available at a premium of 70 per equity share in grey market today. This means, Aeroflex Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 70, which is is unchanged since 24th August 2023, its last date of bidding. Observers said that steady GMP is a good sign as stock market sentiment has remained weak during this period. They said that GMP may move northward if the trend reversal happens on Dalal Street.

What this GMP mean

Market observers said that Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today is 70, which means grey market is expecting that Aeroflex Industries IPO listing price would be around 178 ( 108 + 70), which is around 65 per cent higher from Aeroflex Industries IPO price band of 102 to 108 per equity share. So, ahead of Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment date, grey market is signaling that Aeroflex Industries IPO listing gain would be to the tune of 65 per cent.

Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment date

Most likely date for Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment is 29th August 2023. Those who have applied for the book build issue are advised to check Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of its registrar. The official registrar of the Aeroflex Industries IPO is Link Intime India Private Limited. For more convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status online.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App