Aeroflex Industries IPO: GMP, how to check status on allotment date

Aeroflex Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries Limited got subscribed over 97 times in three days of bidding from 22nd to 24th August 2023. The book build issue was offered at a price band of ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share and it received rave response from investors in all categories. Meanwhile, grey market sentiment has remained steady in regard to Aeroflex Industries IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today According to market observers, shares of Aeroflex Industries Limited are available at a premium of ₹70 per equity share in grey market today. This means, Aeroflex Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹70, which is is unchanged since 24th August 2023, its last date of bidding. Observers said that steady GMP is a good sign as stock market sentiment has remained weak during this period. They said that GMP may move northward if the trend reversal happens on Dalal Street.

What this GMP mean Market observers said that Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today is ₹70, which means grey market is expecting that Aeroflex Industries IPO listing price would be around ₹178 ( ₹108 + ₹70), which is around 65 per cent higher from Aeroflex Industries IPO price band of ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share. So, ahead of Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment date, grey market is signaling that Aeroflex Industries IPO listing gain would be to the tune of 65 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment date Most likely date for Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment is 29th August 2023. Those who have applied for the book build issue are advised to check Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the website of its registrar. The official registrar of the Aeroflex Industries IPO is Link Intime India Private Limited. For more convenience, a bidder can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/mipo/ipoallotment.html and check Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment status online.