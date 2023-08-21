Aeroflex Industries IPO: GMP, price, review, other details you should know

Aeroflex Industries IPO: GMP, price, review, other details you should know2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Aeroflex Industries IPO is a Book Built Issue and the total issue size of the IPO is ₹351 crore. The Aeroflex Industries IPO, which closes on August 24, consists of a fresh issue of shares as well as an offer for sale (OFS) portion.
Aeroflex Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries opens for subscription on Tuesday, August 22. The Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex Industries produces metallic flexible flow solution products that are good to the environment and delivers to markets across the globe.
