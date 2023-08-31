Aeroflex Industries IPO listing date has been fixed on 31st August 2023. As per the information available on BSE notice , effective from Thursday, August 31, 2023, the equity shares of Aeroflex Industries Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Aeroflex Industries shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session at 10:00 AM during Thursday session.

Stock market experts see strong listing gain

Expecting strong debut of Aeroflex Industries shares, Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com — a company that deals in unlisted stock market — said, "Aeroflex Industries IPO experienced significant demand across all investor categories, leading to substantial oversubscription. Market sentiments remain optimistic, with the IPO's rich pricing being offset by consistent performance, a strong focus on exports, and a relatively small issue size. These factors have generated considerable interest, potentially contributing to substantial listing gains as investor enthusiasm is expected to further amplify during the listing."

Speaking on Aeroflex Industries share listing, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, “IPO market is highly bullish and the issue has received strong response from investors. So, I am expecting strong debut of Aeroflex Industries shares as it was offered at a reasonable price and the issue is small in size is also expected to attract fresh buyers after listing."

Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today

According to market observers, shares of Aeroflex Industries Ltd are available at a premium of ₹71 per equity share in grey market today, which means Aeroflex Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹71. As Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today is ₹71, grey market is signaling that expected Aeroflex Industries share price opening would be around ₹181.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.