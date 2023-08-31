Aeroflex Industries IPO listing date today. GMP, experts see strong debut of shares1 min read 31 Aug 2023, 08:48 AM IST
Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹71 in grey market today, say market observers
Aeroflex Industries IPO listing date has been fixed on 31st August 2023. As per the information available on BSE notice, effective from Thursday, August 31, 2023, the equity shares of Aeroflex Industries Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'B' group of securities. Aeroflex Industries shares will be listed on BSE and NSE in special pre-open session at 10:00 AM during Thursday session.
