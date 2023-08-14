Aeroflex Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries Limited is going to open on 22nd August 2023 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The company which was previously known as Suyog Intermediates Private Limited has fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share. The public issue will remain open for bidding from 22nd August 2023 to 24th August 2023. The public offer aims to raise ₹351 crore from its initial offer and net proceeds of the issue will be used for debt repayment, funding for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Meanwhile, shares of Aeroflex Industries Limited are available for trade in unlisted stock market. Accor4ding to market observers, shares of Aeroflex Industries are available at a premium of ₹35 in grey market today.

Important Aeroflex Industries IPO details

1] Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP: According to market observers, Aeroflex Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹35.

2] Aeroflex Industries IPO price band: The company has fixed price band of the public offer at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share.

3] Aeroflex Industries IPO date: The public issue will open on 22nd August and it will remain open for bidding till 24th August 2023.

4] Aeroflex Industries IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the public offer will comprise 130 company shares.

5] Aeroflex Industries IPO investment limit: As one lot comprises 130 company shares, a retail investor will require minimum ₹14,040 ( ₹108 x 130) to apply for the public offer.

6] Aeroflex Industries IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹351 crore from its public issue.

7] Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment date: After closure of issue, share allocation is most likely on 29th August 2023.

8] Aeroflex Industries IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the IPO.

9] Aeroflex Industries IPO listing: The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

10] Aeroflex Industries IPO listing date: The main board issue is likely to list on 1st September 2023.