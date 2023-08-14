Aeroflex Industries IPO price band fixed. GMP, other details you should know

Aeroflex Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries Limited is going to open on 22nd August 2023 i.e. on Tuesday next week. The company which was previously known as Suyog Intermediates Private Limited has fixed price band of the book build issue at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share. The public issue will remain open for bidding from 22nd August 2023 to 24th August 2023. The public offer aims to raise ₹351 crore from its initial offer and net proceeds of the issue will be used for debt repayment, funding for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

