Aeroflex Industries IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal before allotment date2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST
Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today is ₹72, which is ₹12 higher from its Thursday's GMP of ₹60, say market observers
Aeroflex Industries IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries Limited ended on Thursday and now applicants are eagerly waiting for Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment date which is most likely on 29th August 2023. As per Aeroflex Industries IPO subscription status after three days of bidding, the book build issue has been subscribed 97.11 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 34.41 times. Meanwhile, strong response by investors, grey market has gone bullish on the public issue. According to market observers, shares of Aeroflex Industries Ltd are available at a premium of ₹72 per share in grey market today.
