Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Aeroflex Industries IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal before allotment date

Aeroflex Industries IPO: What GMP, subscription status signal before allotment date

2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST Asit Manohar

  • Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today is 72, which is 12 higher from its Thursday's GMP of 60, say market observers

Aeroflex Industries IPO subscription status: After three days of bidding, the book build issue has been subscribed 97.11 times.

Aeroflex Industries IPO: Bidding for the initial public offering (IPO) of Aeroflex Industries Limited ended on Thursday and now applicants are eagerly waiting for Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment date which is most likely on 29th August 2023. As per Aeroflex Industries IPO subscription status after three days of bidding, the book build issue has been subscribed 97.11 times whereas its retail portion got subscribed 34.41 times. Meanwhile, strong response by investors, grey market has gone bullish on the public issue. According to market observers, shares of Aeroflex Industries Ltd are available at a premium of 72 per share in grey market today.

Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Aeroflex Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is 72, which is 12 higher from its yesterday's GMP of 60. Observers said that Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP surged despite weak sentiments on Dalal Street, which is praiseworthy. They said that grey market sentiment has turned highly positive after strong response given by investors in three days of bidding. Once, the Indian stock market sentiment turns positive, there can be some more upside visible in unlisted market in regard to the book build issue, said market observers.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers maintained that Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today is 72, which means grey market is expecting that Aeroflex Industries IPO listing price would be around 180, which is around 67 per cent higher from Aeroflex Industries IPO price band of 102 to 108 per equity share. So, grey market is signaling near 67 per cent listing premium from the public issue.

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP should not be taken much seriously as it is non-regulated and completely speculative. One should stick to the basics and scan balance sheet of the company as it would give concrete picture of company's fundamentals.

Aeroflex Industries IPO subscription status

After three days of bidding, the book build issue was subscribed 97.11 times. The issue received bids of 2,25,37,18,090 shares against the offered 2,32,17,667 equity shares, at a price band of 102-108, according to the data available on the stock exchanges. Qualified Institutional Buyer Portion was the most subscribed with 194.73 times, followed by Non-Institutional Investors Portion with 126.13 times. Retail Portion was subscribed 34.41 times, whereas Reservation Shareholders Portion was subscribed 28.52 times.

Aeroflex Industries IPO details

Aeroflex Industries IPO allotment date is most likely on 29th August 2023. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE and most likely Aeroflex Industries IPO listing date is 31st August 2023.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 09:22 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.