Aeroflex IPO: GMP, subscription status, review. Apply or not as bidding for Ashish Kacholia-backed issue ends today3 min read 24 Aug 2023, 08:53 AM IST
Aeroflex Industries IPO: The ₹351 crore worth Aeroflex Industries IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares up to ₹162 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.75 crore equity shares by the promoters selling shareholders and promoter group.
Aeroflex Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex Industries Ltd has received robust interest from investors so far. Today is the last day of bidding for the Aeroflex Industries IPO as the subscription period, which started on August 22, ends today.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started