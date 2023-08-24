Aeroflex Industries IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Ashish Kacholia-backed Aeroflex Industries Ltd has received robust interest from investors so far. Today is the last day of bidding for the Aeroflex Industries IPO as the subscription period, which started on August 22, ends today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ₹351 crore worth Aeroflex Industries IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares up to ₹162 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.75 crore equity shares by the promoters selling shareholders and promoter group.

Aeroflex Industries IPO price band has been fixed at ₹102 to ₹108 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 130 equity shares and in multiples of 130 equity shares thereafter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here is Aeroflex Industries IPO subscription status, GMP today and other key details:

Aeroflex Industries IPO Subscription Status Aeroflex Industries IPO was subscribed 21.08 times till August 23, the second day of the bidding process, as the public issue received bids for 48.98 crore equity shares against an offer size of 2.32 crore shares.

Aeroflex IPO was subscribed 17.86 times in the retail category and 8.05 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers’ (QIB) category. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NII) portion was booked 46.50 times so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP Today Aeroflex Industries IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹72 per share, as per topsharebrokers.com. According to market observers, Aeroflex Industries shares are trading at a premium of ₹72 in the grey market. The GMP today is the same as that on August 24, but higher by ₹4 than on August 22.

Considering the GMP today and the upper end of the IPO price band, Aeroflex Industries IPO listing is estimated to happen around ₹180 per share, which is 66.67% premium to the issue price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Aeroflex Industries IPO Review Aeroflex Industries Ltd is a part of SAT Group. The company manufactures and supplies environment-friendly metallic flexible flow solution products. Their product list includes braided hoses, unbraided hoses, solar hoses, gas hoses, vacuum hoses, braiding, interlock hoses, hose assemblies, etc. As on March 31, 2023, the company has more than 1,700 Product SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) in their product portfolio.

Most brokerages have assigned a ‘Buy’ rating to the Aeroflex Industries IPO for long term given its fair valuation and decent return ratios. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Aeroflex Industries Ltd is a global flexible flow solutions provider operating in the addressable market, catering to diverse industry segments with Export oriented business model and Primary manufacturer of flexible flow solutions. At the upper price band, the company is valuing at P/E of 46x FY23 earnings with a market cap of ₹13,966 million post issue of equity shares and return on capital employed of 31.91%," said Manan Goyal, analyst at Anand Rathi.

The brokerage firm believes that the Aeroflex Industries IPO is fairly priced and recommended ‘Subscribe – Long Term’ rating to the IPO.

SBI Securities also noted that Aeroflex Industries does not have any listed peer in India and has a unique business model in the Flexible Flow solution area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“At CMP, the company is valued at a PE multiple of 46.3x based on its FY23 earnings at the upper price band on post-issue capital. With decent return ratios and margins, the risk reward ratio for long term investors looks favourable. The investors can subscribe to the IPO for a long-term investment perspective," SBI Securities said in a note.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}