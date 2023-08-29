Aeroflex IPO receives response worth ₹24,500 crore. Check GMP, how to check allotment3 min read 29 Aug 2023, 06:09 PM IST
Aeroflex IPO: Aeroflex Industries IPO subscribed 97 times, received response worth ₹24,500 crore; largest number of IPO applications in 2023.
IPO news: Ashish Kacholia backed Aeroflex Industries IPO was subscribed 97 times and received a response worth ₹24,500 crore. Together, the Pre-IPO and IPO of Aeroflex raised ₹426 crores for the company and its corporate promoter, Sat Industries Ltd. Pre-IPO investments totalled ₹76 crores, and the IPO raised ₹351 crores.
