Aesthetik Engineers IPO allotment expected today; here’s how to check status

Refunds for unsuccessful bidders will be processed, and the shares of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Wednesday, August 14.

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2024, 09:35 PM IST
Aesthetik Engineers IPO price: The company has a fixed price band for the public issue, at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>58 per equity share.
Aesthetik Engineers IPO price: The company has a fixed price band for the public issue, at ₹55 to ₹58 per equity share.(Photo: Courtesy company website)

The allotment status for Aesthetik Engineers' IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, August 13, following a highly successful subscription period. The IPO, which closed on Monday, August 12, received overwhelming response from investors, being subscribed 705.33 times across all categories. A total of over 214.13 crore shares were bid for, compared to the 30.36 lakh shares offered.

The non-institutional investor (NII) category was the primary driver of this issue, with subscriptions reaching 1,934.31 times. Other categories also saw strong interest, with the retail category subscribed 461.58 times and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category subscribed 207.3 times.

Also Read |

The company had set a fixed price range for the public issue, between 55 and 58 per equity share.

Refunds for unsuccessful bidders will be processed, and the shares of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Wednesday, August 14. The tentative listing date for Aesthetik Engineers' IPO is set for Friday, August 16.

Before the listing, investors can check the share allotment status of Aesthetik Engineers' IPO on the websites of the NSE and the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

How to check allotment status for Aesthetik Engineers' IPO on NSE?

  1. Visit the NSE IPO allotment page by following this link: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp.
  2. Enter your username and password (Investors must create a login ID and password to use the NSE website).
  3. After logging in, select 'Aesthetik Engineers IPO' from the list.
  4. Enter your PAN number, then your IPO application number, and click ‘Submit.’

 

Also Read |

How to check allotment status for Aesthetik Engineers' IPO on registrar's website - Skyline?

  1. Visit the official Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd website at https://www.skylinerta.com.
  2. Navigate to the Investors section and select Public Issues.
  3. From the drop-down menu, choose Aesthetik Engineers IPO.
  4. Enter your Client ID, Application Number, or PAN details.
  5. Click on the Search button to view your share allotment status on the screen.

 

 

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Aug 2024, 09:35 PM IST
HomeMarketsIPOAesthetik Engineers IPO allotment expected today; here’s how to check status

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

335.50
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-5.8 (-1.7%)

Reliance Industries

2,926.90
03:57 PM | 13 AUG 2024
5.4 (0.18%)

Tata Power

408.30
03:56 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-9.85 (-2.36%)

Tata Steel

148.90
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
-3.15 (-2.07%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kaynes Technology India

4,698.20
03:55 PM | 13 AUG 2024
405.2 (9.44%)

Olectra Greentech

1,655.80
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
112.5 (7.29%)

Blue Star

1,714.55
03:59 PM | 13 AUG 2024
96.2 (5.94%)

Triveni Engineering & Indus

413.00
03:50 PM | 13 AUG 2024
22.8 (5.84%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,196.001,000.00
    Chennai
    71,637.00-325.00
    Delhi
    71,218.00-465.00
    Kolkata
    71,987.00234.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue