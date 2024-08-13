Aesthetik Engineers IPO allotment expected today; here's how to check status

Refunds for unsuccessful bidders will be processed, and the shares of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Wednesday, August 14.

The allotment status for Aesthetik Engineers' IPO is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, August 13, following a highly successful subscription period. The IPO, which closed on Monday, August 12, received overwhelming response from investors, being subscribed 705.33 times across all categories. A total of over 214.13 crore shares were bid for, compared to the 30.36 lakh shares offered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The non-institutional investor (NII) category was the primary driver of this issue, with subscriptions reaching 1,934.31 times. Other categories also saw strong interest, with the retail category subscribed 461.58 times and the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category subscribed 207.3 times.

The company had set a fixed price range for the public issue, between ₹55 and ₹58 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refunds for unsuccessful bidders will be processed, and the shares of Aesthetik Engineers Ltd will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Wednesday, August 14. The tentative listing date for Aesthetik Engineers' IPO is set for Friday, August 16.

Before the listing, investors can check the share allotment status of Aesthetik Engineers' IPO on the websites of the NSE and the registrar, Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

How to check allotment status for Aesthetik Engineers' IPO on NSE? Visit the NSE IPO allotment page by following this link: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp. Enter your username and password (Investors must create a login ID and password to use the NSE website). After logging in, select 'Aesthetik Engineers IPO' from the list. Enter your PAN number, then your IPO application number, and click ‘Submit.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to check allotment status for Aesthetik Engineers' IPO on registrar's website - Skyline? Visit the official Skyline Financial Services Pvt Ltd website at https://www.skylinerta.com. Navigate to the Investors section and select Public Issues. From the drop-down menu, choose Aesthetik Engineers IPO. Enter your Client ID, Application Number, or PAN details. Click on the Search button to view your share allotment status on the screen.