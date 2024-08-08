Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ipo/  Aesthetik Engineers IPO opens: GMP, subscription status, other details about NSE SME IPO

Aesthetik Engineers IPO opens: GMP, subscription status, other details about NSE SME IPO

Asit Manohar

  • Aesthetik Engineers IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 24 in the grey market today

Aesthetik Engineers IPO price: The company has a fixed price band for the public issue, at 55 to 58 per equity share.

Aesthetik Engineers IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aesthetik Engineers Limited has hit the Indian primary market today. The public issue will remain open until 12th August 2024, i.e., Monday next week. The interior designs service provider company has fixed the Aesthetik Engineers IPO price band at 55 to 58 apiece, and the book build issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. The company aims to raise 26.47 crore by issuing fresh shares. Shares of Aesthetik Engineers Limited are available in the grey market. According to stock market observers, Aesthetik Engineers' IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is 24, around 41 per cent higher than Aesthetik Engineers' IPO upper price band of 58 per equity share.

Aesthetik Engineers IPO subscription status

By 12.08 PM on day one of bidding, the NSE SME IPO had been booked 1.14 times, as the public issue had received bids for 2,49,06,000 company shares against 2,19,24,000 offered shares.

Important Aesthetik Engineers IPO details

1] Aesthetik Engineers IPO GMP: According to market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of 24 in the grey market today.

2] Aesthetik Engineers IPO price: The company has a fixed price band for the public issue, at 55 to 58 per equity share.

3] Aesthetik Engineers IPO date: The book build issue opened today and will remain open until 12 August 2024.

4] Aesthetik Engineers IPO size: The company aims to raise 26.47 crore from its initial public offer.

5] Aesthetik Engineers IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the SME IPO comprises 2,000 company shares.

6] Aesthetik Engineers IPO allotment date: Share allocation can be expected on 13th August 2024.

7] Aesthetik Engineers IPO registrar: Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Aesthetik Engineers IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the NSE SME Emerge platform. In the wake of the 'T+3' listing rule, the public issue is expected to hit the Indian stock market on 16 August 2024, as 15 August will be a stock market holiday.

9] Aesthetik Engineers IPO review: In FY24, the company achieved a revenue of 60.72 crores, EBITDA of 7.71 crores, & PAT of 5.03 crores.

10] Aesthetik Engineers IPO lead managers: Narnolia Financial Services Ltd has been appointed lead manager of the public issue.

Aesthetik Engineers IPO other details

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized to meet working capital requirements, Capital Expenditure, and general corporate purposes.

Speaking on the public offer, Avinash Agarwal, Managing Director of Aesthetik Engineers Limited, said, "As we stand on the threshold of our IPO, we are filled with immense pride and excitement. Our commitment to designing and delivering high-quality facades, doors, windows, and GRC solutions has established us as a distinguished leader in the market. Our strategy of partnering with top domestic and international suppliers enhances our operational flexibility and ensures a reliable and consistent supply of raw materials. This approach strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional products and meet the diverse needs of our clients across various sectors."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
