Aether Industries IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, financials, review, other details

Speaking on Aether Industries IPO, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "As per the reported time in RHP, the company has posted sustained growth in both top and bottom line. The company had space to keep its price little lower but it chose otherwise. So, on valuation front, there is very little space left for the investors. Those who have medium to long term time horizon can subscribe the public issue once it opens."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}