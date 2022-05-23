Incepted in 2013, Aether specialises in products based on an intricate marriage of complex chemistry and technology core competencies. It is the sole manufacturer in India of critical chemicals, such as – 4MEP, MMBC, T2E, OTBN, NODG, DVL and Bifenthrin Alcohol, and the largest manufacturer in the world by volume for 4MEP, T2E, NODG and HEEP. In the past 4 years, AETHER replaced the entire imports of these products from China and also started exporting them to somewhat 18 countries.