Aether Industries Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aether Industries Limited is going to hit primary market next week. The public issue will open on 24th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 26th May 2022. The speciality chemicals company has fixed Aether Industries Limited IPO price band at ₹610 to ₹642 per equity share. As per the market observers, shares of Aether Industries Limited have made debut in the grey market as well. Market observers said that Aether Industries Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹20 in grey market today.

Here we list out important Aether Industries Limited IPO details:

- Aether Industries Limited IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹20 in grey market today.

- Aether Industries Limited IPO price: The speciality chemicals company has fixed price band of the public offer at ₹610 to ₹642 per equity share.

- Aether Industries Limited IPO date: Subscription of the issue will open on 24th May and it will remain open for bidding till 26th May 2022.

- Aether Industries Limited IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹808.04 crore from its public offer out of which ₹627 crore will be raised through fresh issues whereas rest ₹181.04 is expected from offer for sale (OFS).

- Aether Industries Limited IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot will comprise 23 company shares. One bidder will be able to apply for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots.

- Aether Industries Limited IPO allotment date: The tentative date for share allocation is 31st May 2022.

- Aether Industries Limited IPO listing: The public issue is proposed to list on BSE and NSE and the likely date for share listing is 3rd June 2022.