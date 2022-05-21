Aether Industries Limited IPO opens next week. GMP, price, other details

Aether Industries Limited IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Aether Industries Limited is going to hit primary market next week. The public issue will open on 24th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 26th May 2022. The speciality chemicals company has fixed Aether Industries Limited IPO price band at ₹610 to ₹642 per equity share. As per the market observers, shares of Aether Industries Limited have made debut in the grey market as well. Market observers said that Aether Industries Limited shares are available at a premium of ₹20 in grey market today.

