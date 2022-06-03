Shares of Aether Industries are going to hit Indian bourses today. As per the information available on BSE website , Aether Industries shares are going to become available for trade on NSE and BSE from 3rd June 2022m as Aether IPO listing date has been fixed on 3rd June 2022 i.e. today. The BSE website further informed that shares of the chemical company will be listed in a special per-opening session at around 10 AM today.

According to market observers, shares of Aether Industries are available at a premium of ₹23 in grey market today. However, stock market experts believe that Aether Industries share may have a 'positive' listing and Aether Industries share price today may open around ₹700 per equity share.

Speaking on Aether IPO listing price prediction, Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst, at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Aether Industries Ltd. is one of the fastest-growing chemical manufacturers in India with a high focus on R&D, relying on differentiated chemistry & technological core competencies, and a robust product selection process. The issue has received a good response from investors, especially on the institutional side; there is a lack of action in the grey market, so it is difficult to predict the exact listing price. The issue was priced at a P/E of 72.30 based on annualized FY22 numbers. However, we believe that the company deserves this premium multiple due to its phenomenal growth prospects. Nevertheless, we expect a positive listing for the issue."

On Aether IPO listing price, Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "After change in market sentiments last week due to relief rally (market is still volatile), we are expecting positive debut of Aether shares on Indian bourses. WE are expecting this share to list around ₹700, delivering allottees to the tune of around 9-10 per cent premium gains."

Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Aether Industries got a better response compared to the recent IPOs. Experienced promoters, decent margins and impressive top-bottom line growth works in favour of the company. However, the issue was richly priced. Amid volatile market conditions, we may see the listing on a positive note and the issue may list at a marginal premium of around 3-5 per cent."

Aether IPO GMP today

According to market observers, Aether IPO GMP (grey market premium) today is ₹23, which means grey market is expecting that Aether IPO listing price would be around ₹665 ( ₹642 + ₹23).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.