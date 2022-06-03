Aether Industries share listing today. Experts predict 'positive' debut

Speaking on Aether IPO listing price prediction, Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst, at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Aether Industries Ltd. is one of the fastest-growing chemical manufacturers in India with a high focus on R&D, relying on differentiated chemistry & technological core competencies, and a robust product selection process. The issue has received a good response from investors, especially on the institutional side; there is a lack of action in the grey market, so it is difficult to predict the exact listing price. The issue was priced at a P/E of 72.30 based on annualized FY22 numbers. However, we believe that the company deserves this premium multiple due to its phenomenal growth prospects. Nevertheless, we expect a positive listing for the issue."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}