Aether IPO: GMP, subscription status, financials, review. Should you apply?

Aether IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Aether Industries Limited opened for subscription on 24th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 26th May 2022. As per Aether IPO subscription status, after day one of bidding, the public issue has been subscribed 0.33 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.54 times. The chemical company aims to raise ₹808.04 crore from its public offer out of which ₹627 crore is expected from fresh issues whereas ₹181.04 crore is expected to come via offer for sale (OFS) route. Aether IPO price band has been fixed at ₹610 to ₹642 per equity share and its shares are available at a premium of ₹10 in grey market today.

