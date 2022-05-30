Aether IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Aether Industries IPO allotment date: After closure of subscription, bidders and market observers are anxiously waiting for finalisation of share allocation of Aether Industries Limited IPO (Initial Public Offering). The tentative Aether IPO allotment date is 31st Mary 2022 and bidders are advised to check Aether Industries IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO — Link Intime India Private Ltd. Meanwhile, grey market is signaling change in sentiment after the relief rally on the Dalal Street last Friday. According to market observers, shares of Aether Industries Limited are available at a premium of ₹17 in grey market today.

Aether IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Aether IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹17, which has been steady for last two days. On Friday morning Aether IPO GMP was ₹10, which surged to ₹17 on Friday evening. After that, Aether IPO GMP has remained steady as stock market was closed on Saturday and Sunday. Market observers expected some more upside in Aether IPO GMP if the pull-back rally continues on Monday session as well.

What this Aether IPO GMP means?

Market observers said that Aether IPO GMP today is ₹17, which means grey market is expecting that Aether IPO listing would take place around ₹659 ( ₹642 + ₹17), which is at par with its price band of ₹610 to ₹642 apiece levels.

So, ahead of share allocation process, grey market is expecting positive listing of Aether Industries Limited shares.

Aether IPO allotment date

Tentative date for finalisation of Aether share allocation is 31st May 2022 and bidders can check their application status online by logging in at the BSE website — bseindia.com or at the Link Intime website — linkintime.co.in. For convenience, bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx or at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

How to check Aether IPO allotment status online at BSE

Bidders can login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx and follow the below-mentioned step by step guide:

1] Login at direct BSE link — bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx;

2] Select Aether IPO;

3] Enter Aether IPO application number;

4] Enter your PAN details;

5] Click at 'I'm not a robot'; and

6] Click at 'Submit' button.

Your Aether IPO allotment status will become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

How to check Aether IPO allotment status at Link Intime

To check one's application status on registrar's website, bidders can login at direct Link Intime link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html and follow the step by step guide mentioned below:

1] Login at direct Link Intime web link — linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html;

2] Select Aether IPO;

3] Enter your PAN details; and

4] Click at 'Search' option.

Your Aether IPO allotment status will soon become available on the computer monitor or on the Smartphone screen.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.