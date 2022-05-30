Aether IPO: Latest GMP, how to check allotment status online

Aether Industries IPO allotment date: After closure of subscription, bidders and market observers are anxiously waiting for finalisation of share allocation of Aether Industries Limited IPO (Initial Public Offering). The tentative Aether IPO allotment date is 31st Mary 2022 and bidders are advised to check Aether Industries IPO allotment status online by logging in at BSE website or at the official registrar of the IPO — Link Intime India Private Ltd. Meanwhile, grey market is signaling change in sentiment after the relief rally on the Dalal Street last Friday. According to market observers, shares of Aether Industries Limited are available at a premium of ₹17 in grey market today.

