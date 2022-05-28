Aether IPO: What GMP signals as focus shifts on share allotment date

As per the market observers, Aether Industries IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹17, which is ₹7 up from its yesterday evening's grey market premium of ₹10. They said that rise in Aether IPO GMP can be attributed to some relief rally in the secondary markets. They said that grey market sentiment may further go northward in regard to the Aether IPO once there is trend reversal on the Dalal Street.

