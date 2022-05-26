Aether IPO: The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Aether Industries Limited opened for subscription on 24th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 26th May 2022. This means subscription for Aether Industries IPO is ending today. After day two of bidding, the public issue worth ₹808.04 crore has been subscribed 0.49 times whereas its retail portion has been subscribed 0.67 times. According to market observers, shares of Aether Industries are available at a premium of ₹3 in grey market today.

Aether Industries IPO GMP today

As per the market observers, Aether IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹3, which is ₹7 down from its yesterday's evening grey market premium of ₹10. They said that negative sentiments at secondary market has taken its tall on grey market sentiments in regard to the Aether IPO. On Wednesday, Aether IPO GMP had surged from ₹5 to ₹10, however, after weakness on Dalal Street, Aether IPO GMP today has again come down at ₹3 per share.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers went on to add that Aether IPO GMP today is ₹3, which means grey market is expecting that Aether IPO listing would be around ₹645 ( ₹642 + ₹3), which is at par with its price band of ₹610 to ₹642 per share.

So, grey market is signaling that Aether Industries IPO will have a 'par listing' on Dalal Street.

However, stock market experts said that grey market is not an ideal indicator about success or failure of an IPO as it is a non regulated un-official data. They said one should look at the financials of the company instead of grey market sentiments. They said that it's balance sheet of the company that reflects ideal picture of a company's fundamentals.