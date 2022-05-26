Aether IPO: What GMP signals on last day of subscription

As per the market observers, Aether IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹3, which is ₹7 down from its yesterday's evening grey market premium of ₹10. They said that negative sentiments at secondary market has taken its tall on grey market sentiments in regard to the Aether IPO. On Wednesday, Aether IPO GMP had surged from ₹5 to ₹10, however, after weakness on Dalal Street, Aether IPO GMP today has again come down at ₹3 per share.

