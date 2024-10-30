Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment date likely today. Latest GMP, steps to check allotment status online

  • Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE and also through the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India is the Afcons Infrastructure IPO registrar.

Ankit Gohel
Published30 Oct 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment date is likely today, October 30 and the company is expected to finalise the basis of share allotment today.
Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment date is likely today, October 30 and the company is expected to finalise the basis of share allotment today.(Photo: Company Website)

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, the flagship infrastructure company of Shapoorji Pallonji group, received decent response from investors. As the bidding period has now ended, applicants now await Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment which is expected to be finalised today.

The public issue was open for subscription from October 25 to 29.

The company will credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible investors on October 31 and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on the same day. The IPO listing date is likely November 4.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status online check can be done through the websites of BSE and NSE and also through the official portal of IPO registrar. Link Intime India is the Afcons Infrastructure IPO registrar.

Investors can check their Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status online by following a few simple steps mentioned below.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Afcons Infrastructure Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Allotment Status on Link Intime:

Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Afcons Infrastructure Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP Today

Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is 0, according to stock market observers. This indicates Afcons Infrastructure shares are trading flat, or at par with their issue price, in the grey market. This means that Afcons Infrastructure shares are commanding no premium or discount in the grey market.

Considering the Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimated listing price of Afcons Infrastructure shares is 463 apiece, which is at 0% premium to the IPO price of 463 per share.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Details

Afcons Infrastructure IPO opened for public subscription on Friday, October 25, and closed on Tuesday, October 29. Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment date is likely today and IPO listing date is November 4. Afcons Infrastructure shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO price band was set at 440 to 463 per equity share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised 5,430 crore from the book-built issue which was a combination of fresh issue of 2.7 crore equity shares worth 1,250 crore and offer for sale of 9.03 crore shares amounting to 4,180 crore.

 

Afcons Infrastructure IPO was subscribed 2.63 times in total. The public issue received 94% subscription in the retail category, and 3.79 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was booked 5.05 times.

ICICI Securities, Dam Capital Advisors Ltd, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Advisory And Securities (India), Nuvama Wealth Management and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers of the Afcons Infrastructure IPO, while Link Intime India is the IPO registrar.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 10:09 AM IST
