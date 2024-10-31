Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment finalised today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

  • Afcons Infrastructure IPO share allotment was finalised on October 31, following the subscription period from October 25 to 29. Investors can check their allotment status on Link Intime India's portal, with a subscription rate of 2.63 times by the final day.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published31 Oct 2024, 10:47 AM IST



Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment date: The Afcons Infrastructure IPO share allotment has been finalised today (Thursday, October 31). The allotment process began on Wednesday, October 30. The investors who applied for the issue can check Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status in Afcons Infrastructure IPO registrar portal, which is Link Intime India. The Afcons Infrastructure IPO opened for subscription on Friday, October 25, and closed on Tuesday, October 29. Afcons Infrastructure IPO subscription status on the last bidding day was 2.63 times, as BSE data.

The retail investor segment was subscribed to 94%. The allocation for non-institutional investors saw a subscription rate of 5.05 times. The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked at 3.79 times. The employee segment experienced a subscription rate of 1.67 times.

The IPO encountered difficulties in the initial two days of bidding. On the second day of the share offering, the subscription for Afcons Infrastructure IPO reached 36%. On the first day of bidding, the Afcons Infrastructure IPO was subscribed at 10%. Afcons Infrastructure announced on Thursday that it has garnered 1,621 crore from anchor investors.

 

Investors can determine if they have received shares by checking the allocation basis. It also shows the quantity of shares assigned in the IPO allotment status. If shares are not received, the company will initiate the application process. The shares need to be credited to the demat accounts of the designated recipients.

The initiation of the refund process will start today (Thursday, October 31), for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts today itself.

If you have applied for the Afcons Infrastructure IPO, you can do a Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status of your application below:

How to check Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status on Registrar site?

Step 1

Go to https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html to reach the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Step 2

Choose the IPO from the dropdown list; the name will be given once the allocation process is complete.

Step 3

Select the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN link to check the current status.

Step 4

Choose between ASBA or non-ASBA for the application type.

Step 5

Please give the specifics for the mode chosen in Step 2.

Step 6

Complete the captcha before submitting the form.

How to check Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status on BSE?

Step 1

Check the allotment page on BSE's official site - Online status check for Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Choose 'Equity' from the 'Issue Type' options.

Step 3

Select the IPO from the list of options under 'Issue Name'.

Step 4

Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5

Press 'I am not a Robot' to verify your identity, and then hit the 'Submit' button.

How to check Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status on NSE?

Step 1

Visit NSE's official website- Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp\

Step 2

By selecting the 'Click here to sign up' option on the NSE website, one must register with PAN.

Step 3

Enter user name, password, and captcha code.

Step 4

Check IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP today

Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP today or grey market premium was 0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of 463 with no premium or discount in the grey market according to investorgain.com

According to the last 33 sessions of grey market activities, today's IPO GMP is trending downward and is anticipated to decline further. The GMP has a minimum of 0 and a maximum of 225, as noted by experts at investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 10:47 AM IST
