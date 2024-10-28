LIVE UPDATES

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: Issue subscribed 16% so far; GMP & other key details

2 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Afcons Infrastructure IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: Afcons Infrastructure IPO price band is ₹ 440 to ₹ 463 per equity share. The company plans to raise ₹ 5,430 crore from the book-built issue which is a combination of fresh issue of 2.7 crore equity shares and offer for sale of 9.03 crore shares.