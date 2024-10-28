Afcons Infrastructure IPO Day 2 LIVE Updates: The initial public offering (IPO) of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, the flagship infrastructure company of Shapoorji Pallonji group, opened for subscription on Friday, October 25, and enters the second day of bidding today. The public issue will remain open till Tuesday, October 29. Afcons Infrastructure IPO price band has been set at ₹440 to ₹463 per equity share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company plans to raise ₹5,430 crore from the book-built issue which is a combination of fresh issue of 2.7 crore equity shares worth ₹1,250 crore and offer for sale of 9.03 crore shares amounting to ₹4,180 crore. On day 1 of the bidding, Afcons Infrastructure IPO was subscribed 10% in total. Stay tuned to our Afcons Infrastructure IPO live blog for the latest updates:
Marine & Industrial: Marine and Industrial business vertical covers ports and harbour jetties, dry docks, wet basins, breakwaters,
outfall and intake structures, liquified natural gas (“LNG") tanks, and material handling systems.
Surface Transport: This vertical covers highways and roads, interchanges, mining-related infrastructure, and railways.
Urban Infrastructure: The company’s Urban Infrastructure business vertical covers elevated and underground metro works, bridges, flyovers and elevated corridors.
Hydro & Underground: The company’s Hydro and Underground business vertical covers dams and barrages, tunnels (including
large road tunnels), underground works, water and irrigation, and related infrastructure.
Oil & Gas: The company’s Oil and Gas business vertical covers onshore and offshore oil and gas projects.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Afcons Infrastructure was subscribed 16% so far on the second day of the bidding process on Monday.
The issue received bids for 1,40,24,640 shares against 8,66,19,950 shares on offer.
Different categories were subscribed as follows:
QIBs: 1%
NIIs: 20%
Retail investors: 23%
Employees: 65%
Overall: 16%
Issue Dates: October 25-29
Price Band: ₹440-463
Face Value: ₹10
Total Shares Offered: 11.7 crore
Bid Lot: 32 shares
Minimum Retail Application: ₹14,816
Lead Managers: ICICI Securities, DAM Capital Advisors, Nuvama Wealth Management, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) and SBI Capital Markets
“At the upper price band of ₹463, AIL is trading at a P/E ratio of 38x for FY24, which is in line with its peers. With the government’s initiatives aimed at infrastructure development, including increased budgetary allocations and the rapid pace of urbanization, AIL is strategically positioned for substantial growth. Considering its extensive experience in completing high-value and complex projects that offer better margins. Geographical diversification with operations across multiple sectors broadens their revenue base and mitigates risks. With a robust order book and a successful track record of project completion, we assign a “Subscribe" rating for medium- to long-term investment," said Geojit Financial.
Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP today is +24. This indicates Afcons Infrastructure share price was trading at a premium of ₹24 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.
Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Afcons Infrastructure share price is indicated at ₹487 apiece, which is 5.18% higher than the IPO price of ₹463.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
The GMP has declined from ₹60 ahead of the opening of the issue to ₹24 as of now.
