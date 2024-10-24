Afcons Infrastructure IPO: GMP, price, date, review, other details in 10 points

Afcons Infrastructure IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Afcons Infrastructure Limited will hit the Indian primary market on 25th October 2024. The public issue will remain open until 29th October 2024. The infra engineering and construction company has fixed the Afcons Infrastructure IPO price band at ₹440 to ₹463 per equity share. The company aims to raise ₹5,430 crore, of which ₹4,180 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route. The remaining ₹1,250 crore is allocated through the issuance of fresh shares.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. Meanwhile, before the Afcons Infrastructure IPO subscription opening date, company shares have become available in the grey market. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹76 in the grey market today.

Afcons Infrastructure IPO details 1] Afcons Infrastructure IPO GMP: According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹76 in the grey market today.

2] Afcons Infrastructure IPO price: The infra engineering and construction company has a fixed price band for the public issue, at ₹440 to ₹463 per equity share.

3] Afcons Infrastructure IPO date: The book build issue opens on 25th October 2024 and will remain open until 29th October 2024.

4] Afcons Infrastructure IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹5,430 crore from this public issue, which will mix fresh problems and OFS.

5] Afcons Infrastructure IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the book build issue comprises 32 company shares.

6] Afcons Infrastructure IPO allotment date: The most likely date for share allocation is 30th October 2024.

7] Afcons Infrastructure IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed official registrar of the public issue.

8] Afcons Infrastructure IPO lead managers: ICICI Securities, Dam Capital Advisors, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India), Nuvama Wealth Management, and SBI Capital Markets have been appointed lead managers of the book-build offer.

9] Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing: The public offer is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The most likely date for the Afcons Infrastructure IPO listing is 4 November 2024, as 1 November is a stock market holiday for Diwali 2024.